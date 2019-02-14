Highly anticipated: Oak Studios, BioWare, and Neill Blomkamp collaborated on a short film that serves as a trailer/prequel to the soon-to-be released Anthem. Conviction looks like the trailer for a summer blockbuster, but as far as anyone knows, there is no full film coming. It's just a trailer for the game, but interesting nonetheless.

Independent film production company Oats Studios, best known for sci-fi shorts Adam and Zygote, has released a live-action trailer for BioWare’s upcoming Destiny-killer. Anthem Conviction is a short film based in the Anthem universe and set several decades before the game. The trailer was directed by Neill Blomkamp, whom you might have heard of if you’ve seen District 9.

It tells the story of a girl who was found by Freelancers in the jungle outside of Fort Tarsis. The young woman seems to be of particular interest to the Dominion, a society which serves as the antagonist in the game. The girl eventually becomes a freelancer herself, donning a red Ranger Javelin.

The trailer-like style of the short prevents it from telling a coherent narrative, but after watching it a couple of times, you can pick up a bit of lore regarding the world of Anthem. It leaves you thinking and feeling like there should be a more movie-like followup to come. However, that does not seem to be the case — at least for now.

Anthem launches next week on February 22 on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. If you are a PC player and have an Origin Access membership, you can download and start playing tomorrow February 15. Premier Origin Access memberships are $15 per month or $100 per year. The game itself will run you $60 for the standard edition and $80 for the Legion of Dawn Edition, which includes five different legendary weapons and Javelin armors, and the official soundtrack.