In brief: Instead of waiting until an upcoming event, Samsung has shared images of its latest wearables via the Galaxy Wear app. Although not all the details are out, the "leaked" products are unlikely to carry any game changing surprises.

An update to Samsung's Galaxy Wearable app has given us an early look at the new smart watches and fitness trackers due for unveiling on February 20 along side the Galaxy S10. The Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Fit and Fit e, as well as a new pair of wireless earbuds were spotted by SamCentral.

A new smartwatch is due from Samsung. The Gear Sport launched at Galaxy Unpacked 2017 is still being updated, receiving a Tizen 4.0 upgrade just last month. However, battery life is not great and its hardware is unimpressive by current standards. The new Galaxy Watch Active display is significantly larger at 40mm compared to roughly 31mm on the Gear Sport.

Standard features will include NFC, a rotating bezel, choices of either a light or dark color, and liquid resistance.

Although it is difficult to tell from the images showcased, Samsung's new smartwatch may also have more premium materials. Admittedly, Samsung's older design was somewhat innovative, but the Apple Watch is still a comparison point for wearables that Samsung has not been able to match to date.

Moving down the list, the Galaxy Fit and Fit e look like fairly average fitness trackers, complete with soft touch straps. The "e" significance is a little bit perplexing and may be one of the only surprises Samsung has left to share at its event.

Last on the list is the Galaxy Buds. Replacements to the Gear IconX earbuds will hopefully deliver longer battery life and improved sound quality. Knowing Samsung, they will probably feature some kind of Bixby integration.