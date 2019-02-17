Highly anticipated: There's just one week to go until the first round of 5G phones are announced at Mobile World Congress, and chief among them will be the LG V50. According to recent leaks the phone will feature a Snapdragon 855 SoC, a 4000mAh battery, a 6” display and a massive vapor chamber to cool the 5G components.

Images of the new device come from Evan Blass and most of the details come from an LG press release in South Korea. Though the press release doesn't specify the V50 by name, given that the release date for the unnamed 5G phone and the date on the image of the LG V50 align, it seems highly likely that they're the same phone.

LG has confirmed that the device will release in the first half of this year, but it's unclear exactly how soon. There’s no evidence that the device will be exclusive to Sprint, but obviously, they’ll be a major launch partner and use the phone to demonstrate and advertise their new 5G network.

Other than screaming 5G compatibility (hopefully that will be dialed down in an unlocked variant), for the most part LG seems to have reused their LG V40 shell, which makes sense as that device is only a few months old.

While both phones have the same triple camera configuration on the back, the cameras seem to sit flush on the V50 whereas there's a bump on the V40. This suggests that the phone is slightly thicker than its companion, which may be a requirement for the additional cooling and battery needed to handle 5G.

The first cities getting Sprint’s 5G network will be Atlanta, New York City, Kansas City, Chicago, Dallas, Phoenix, Houston, Los Angeles, and Washington D.C., though expansion into other areas should be quick. If you’d like to join the Sprint 5G network but aren’t keen on the V50, they’ve mentioned that they’ll launch with a Samsung 5G phone as well.