Treyarch announces Operation Grand Heist content update for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Black Ops 4 is getting new features tomorrowBy Shawn Knight
What just happened? Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s next major season of content arrives tomorrow with the launch of Operation Grand Heist, delivering new content across traditional multiplayer, Zombies and the battle royale-style Blackout game modes.
Standard multiplayer will see the addition of a new specialist – Outrider, from Black Ops III – and the return of the One in the Chamber mode. Players will also have access to two new maps – Casino and Lockup – and be subjected to “massive” weapon and gameplay balancing.
Zombie mode, meanwhile, is getting a new Gauntlet called Death-Con Five, support for signature weapons and a new perk known as Ethereal Razor. Gamers will also get an additional tier skip for completing daily callings.
Operation Grand Heist will include a new Western-themed destination called Ghost Town comprised of two locations inspired by fan-favorite maps. Outlaw is based on the Standoff map from Black Ops II while Buried is said to be modeled after a popular Zombies level. There’s also a new Hot Pursuit mode centered around the SUV, Muscle Car and PBR and a brand-new prestige system to look forward to.
Full details on the pending update can be found over on Treyarch’s website.
Operating Grand Heist launches first on PlayStation 4 on February 19.