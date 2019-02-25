Outer Worlds is one of 2019's most-anticipated titles, and if what we've seen so far is anything to go by, the hype is certainly justified.

The game is a sci-fi RPG with shooting elements, and it's being developed by Obsidian Entertainment - the folks behind the excellent Fallout: New Vegas, Pillars of Eternity 1 and 2, and much more.

We've talked about the Outer Worlds' many interesting gameplay mechanics a couple times in recent months, but one thing everybody (ourselves included) really wants to know is when the title will release.

Unfortunately, Obsidian hasn't been very forthcoming in that regard. Beyond a vague "2019" window, we haven't been given a concrete launch date.

However, we may not have to rely on the developers to learn that information - as spotted by PC Gamer, Obsidian's upcoming title may have had its release date briefly revealed on Steam.

The game's store page listed "August 6, 2019" briefly, but it's now been changed to "Available: 2019" yet again. This change can be seen by viewing The Outer World's SteamDB edit history.

According to Altchar, Amazon listed the same information for a short period of time (though we haven't been able to confirm this for ourselves).

Either way, August 6 wouldn't be the most unlikely day for the game to release. It gives Obsidian plenty of time to finish polishing the title, while also allowing them to have a big release date unveil at E3 the month before.

Of course, given that Obsidian hasn't officially commented on the situation, it may be best to take these reports with a grain of salt for now.