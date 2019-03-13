What just happened? Brendan “PlayerUnknown” Greene will no longer be working on Battlegrounds. He is moving from Seoul South Korea to Amsterdam to open a new division of PUBG Corp called PUBG Special Projects.

In a statement posted to Twitter on Wednesday, Greene said he would remain connected to the game that bears his nickname. He will assume the role of “consulting creative director,” while former Art Director Taeseok Jang will take the lead of the PUBG team.

“The past five years of my life has been all about battle royale. From the early days working on a mod to getting the chance to create my vision for a battle royale title, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds. It's been an incredible journey, and our game has reached heights I never thought possible. Seeing the game grow into what it is today has been a dream come true, and I can't thank our fans and the incredible team at PUBG Corporation enough.”

PUBG Special Projects will be a research and development division that will mostly be in charge of experimenting with and developing new tools and gameplay. However, Greene sees it as more than just an R&D division.

“For me, it is more than that,” he said. “Together with a team of game developers and researchers, we will explore new possibilities of interaction and connection within the game space.”

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds started as a collection of mods for ARMA 2 and ARMA 3 back in 2013. Greene worked on the mods in his spare time while he was working as a photographer, graphic designer, and web designer. He consulted for Sony Online on the game H1Z1. Bluehole hired Greene in 2016 to work on a stand-alone battle royale game, and the rest is history.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds blasted to the top of the Steam charts and has since added a new word, PUBG (pub-gee) to the English lexicon. PUBG spawned a whole new genre of video game (Battle Royale), which many other companies have adopted including the wildly successful Fortnite (Epic) and Apex Legends (Respawn).

The player who was once unknown seems excited about his move and his new position. We wish him well and look forward to seeing what Greene and his new team creates.