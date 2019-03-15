Something to look forward to: During a Twitch stream game developer Rebellion, maker of the Sniper Elite series, Zombie Army Trilogy, and most recently, Strange Brigade, revealed that it would be releasing a remastered version of Sniper Elite V2 later this year. Sniper Elite 5 and an VR version are also planned.

The Sniper Elite V2 reboot will not only contain updated graphical improvements but will also consolidate all of the DLC into one package. The devs said there would be a few new playable characters added as well. The game will support HDR and resolutions up to 4K.

Rebellion also said that it added a photo mode. Players will be able to pause the game and go frame by frame to find the exact screenshot they want (most likely being a particularly gory kill). There will also be a multiplayer mode supporting up to 16 players.

Additionally, the team announced it was at work on Sniper Elite 5, but did not have any details. Sniper Elite VR is also planned and is actually a little further along than SE5. However, independent studio Just Add Water, which is working on the VR version says it is still in the early phases and has little to add other than it’s “working on it.”

Neither of the new titles has even a loose timeframe of when they will be released or even on which platforms. The PC versions are a gimme since everything Rebellion has put out has been published on PC bar a few mobile games. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One ports do seem likely though since all the previous titles except for the original game have been released on consoles.

In the meantime, fans should be able to satisfy their Sniper Elite itch with the remaster due out before the end of the year.