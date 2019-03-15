Walmart has been pushing to make a name for itself in the electronic gadget market as of late, but with mixed results. Its "Overpowered" line of gaming desktops and laptops have been criticized heavily for their poor components, mediocre build quality, and questionable overall value.

It seems the company has learned its lesson, to a degree. Instead of trying to make mid to high-end machines with exorbitant price tags, Walmart is now working on a budget and child-friendly tablet, Bloomberg reports.

The device, which is unnamed as of writing, will be entering the market at a less-than-ideal time. As Bloomberg notes, the tablet industry has been on the decline for quite a while, and things don't appear to be changing anytime soon.

However, perhaps a relatively inexpensive tablet from a well-known brand could be just the revitalization the market needs - only time will tell.

At any rate, we don't have much in the way of details regarding Walmart's upcoming device. Its specs, design, release date, and precise cost are all still unknown, but we do know that it will likely run Android Pie.

Apparently, tablets aren't the only electronics Walmart will be working on in 2019. Bloomberg says that gadgets and hoem goods will be a "focus" this year, though it's unclear what that might entail. Maybe we'll see Walmart release a low-cost smartphone of its own.