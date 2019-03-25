In brief: Following the recent news that Detroit: Become Human, Beyond: Two Souls, and Heavy Rain are coming to the PC as Epic Games Store exclusives, we now know what hardware you’ll need to run Quantic Dream’s games.

Like Journey, the trio are expanding from PlayStation exclusives to the PC via the Epic Games Store. While we still don’t know their release dates, the store pages have revealed the minimum and recommended PC specs.

The minimum specs for all three games are exactly the same: an i5-2400 @ 3.4GHz or equivalent, a GTX 660 or equivalent with 2GB of VRAM, and 4GB of RAM. That’s pretty forgiving, but the recommended specs are a lot harsher.

Detroit: Become Human looks spectacular on the PS4 Pro, and it’s presumed these recommended specs will produce a similar quality—possibly in 4K. You’ll need at least an i7-2700K or equivalent, a GTX 1080 or equivalent with 8 GB of VRAM, and 12GB of RAM. Again, these requirements are the same for all three games, even the nine-year-old Heavy Rain. The page also shows that Detroit: Become Human supports the Vulkan graphics API.

No word on how much of your hard drive the games will eat up and all are still listed as “coming soon,” rather than giving exact release dates. In the meantime, you can check out Quantic Dream’s Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy Remastered on Steam, which is as mad as it is (mostly) entertaining, and has what must be the longest quick time event in gaming history.

Last week, Epic said its game exclusivity deals would eventually end, and that it wasn’t allowing crappy games or porn onto its store, though some would argue that Quantic Dream's titles fall into the former category.