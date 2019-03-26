Freebie: Few video game franchises are as popular and nostalgic as The Elder Scrolls. It has been around for well over two decades now, and publisher Bethesda has chosen to commemorate the series' 25th anniversary in the best way possible: with a bunch of free stuff.

The company announced recently that it will be giving away free copies of The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind, free in-game swag for The Elder Scrolls Legends, a free Nordic-themed jewelry set for Skyrim, and launching a brief free-to-play window for The Elder Scrolls Online.

This anniversary event was technically over yesterday, but due to log in issues with Bethesda.net servers, Bethesda has decided to extend the giveaway all the way through to March 31.

That gives you a whole extra week to snag a free copy of Morrowind, and the other goodies mentioned above.

Doing the latter is fairly easy: just download the Bethesda.net client (or log in to the website) and redeem the offer code "TES25TH-MORROWIND" (without the quotes). It should be reiterated that this is a Bethesda.net client code, so you can't transfer it to Steam, the Epic Games Store, or any other digital distribution platforms.

In addition to freebies, Bethesda is also offering hefty discounts on games in the Elder Scrolls Franchise. The Elder Scrolls Online can be grabbed for $9.99 (50% off its usual $20 price), Oblivion and Morrowind's respective Game of the Year editions are available for $7.49 each, and Skyrim's Special Edition is $23.99.