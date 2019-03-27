The big picture: Of particular interest is the fact that Uber is moving away from its pilot pricing of $14.99. Now, new customers will have to pay $24.99 per month for a Ride Pass subscription. As such, you’ll want to do some number crunching beforehand to determine if you use Uber enough to justify the cost of a Ride Pass subscription. Heavy users will likely still come out ahead; it’s those that only hitch a ride a few times a month that’ll be on the fence.

Uber has expanded its Ride Pass subscription offering to 16 additional cities this week, pushing the total number of participating areas to over 20.

Uber launched Ride Pass last October in five cities: Austin, Los Angeles, Orlando, Denver and Miami. The monthly subscription service locks in a flat rate for UberX, UberPool and Express Pool trips, potentially saving riders as much as 15 percent each month.

In addition to the aforementioned cities, Ride Pass is also now available in Dallas, New York City, San Diego, San Antonio, Seattle, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Baltimore, Orange County, Nashville, New Orleans, Memphis, Portland, Raleigh-Durham, St. Louis and Jacksonville.

Riders in select cities – New York (Bronx and Staten Island), San Diego, Dallas, Phoenix, San Antonio and Nashville – will receive additional discounts on scooter and e-bike rides including up to 30 free minutes per day using Jump.

Lead image courtesy Jacob Lund via Shutterstock