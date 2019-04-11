If you're interested in cloud computing with Amazon Web Services, the AWS Certified Architect Developer Lifetime Bundle 2019 will get you up to speed in this fast-moving new world. Purchased separately these 7 courses would typically cost you $984.93 but with the current discount they can be yours for an amazing 90+% off at just $25.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a secure cloud platform used by millions. Start your path to AWS expertise with AWS Fundamentals for Beginners, a course geared toward novices. You'll learn basic AWS services like IAM, EC2, S3, Dynamo DB and Aws Iambda, while also learning the popular AWS services needed to build your infrastructure on cloud and picking up best practices for AWS infrastructure management.

From there you'll move on to more in depth AWS knowledge, like DevOps on AWS, AWS Certified Developer Associate, AWS Certified Solution Architect 2019 and AWS MasterClasses in Storage & CDN, DevOps with AWS Command Line Interface and Monitoring and DevOps with AWS CloudWatch. Snag the AWS Certified Architect Developer Bundle here for $25.

Like this deal? Check out Vault, the best way to secure your online data (NordVPN, Dashlane Password, Panda AV and more) for just $9.99/mo.

Note: TechSpot may receive a commission for sales from links on this post through affiliate programs.