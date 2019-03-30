Sega Genesis and Mega Drive mini consoles get September launch date
The first 10 games have been revealedBy Shawn Knight
Something to look forward to: Sega is clearly off to a great start with its game selection as evident by titles like Ecco the Dolphin, Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine, ToeJam & Earl, Comix Zone and Sonic the Hedgehog. If Sega could somehow manage to add General Chaos, NHL 94, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Earthworm Jim, Mortal Kombat II and NBA Jam to the collection, I’d be a very happy camper.
Sega around this time last year announced plans to produce a miniature version of its Mega Drive console, better known as the Sega Genesis in North America. The retro gaming system was due out in 2018 but was delayed in order to give Sega more time to perfect and polish its 35th anniversary offering.
On Saturday, Sega announced a firm launch date for the console and the first 10 of 40 titles that’ll come pre-loaded on the machine. Games for the Genesis are as follows:
- Ecco the Dolphin
- Castlevania: Bloodlines
- Space Harrier II
- Shining Force
- Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine
- ToeJam & Earl
- Comix Zone
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Altered Beast
- Gunstar Heroes
The following titles have been confirmed for the Japanese Mega Drive:
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Gunstar Heroes
- Comix Zone
- Shining Force
- Space Harrier II
- Vampire Killer
- Puyo Puyo Tong
- Magic Story I
- Wrestleball
- Rent a Hero
The Sega Genesis Mini launches on September 19, 2019, for $79.99. It includes two wired control pads, a USB power adapter, a power cable and an HDMI cable. The Mega Drive mini arrives on the same day for 6,890 yen (around $63) with a single controller or 8,980 yen (about $81) with two controllers. Pre-order opportunities are coming soon, we're told.