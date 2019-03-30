Something to look forward to: Sega is clearly off to a great start with its game selection as evident by titles like Ecco the Dolphin, Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine, ToeJam & Earl, Comix Zone and Sonic the Hedgehog. If Sega could somehow manage to add General Chaos, NHL 94, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Earthworm Jim, Mortal Kombat II and NBA Jam to the collection, I’d be a very happy camper.

Sega around this time last year announced plans to produce a miniature version of its Mega Drive console, better known as the Sega Genesis in North America. The retro gaming system was due out in 2018 but was delayed in order to give Sega more time to perfect and polish its 35th anniversary offering.

On Saturday, Sega announced a firm launch date for the console and the first 10 of 40 titles that’ll come pre-loaded on the machine. Games for the Genesis are as follows:

Ecco the Dolphin

Castlevania: Bloodlines

Space Harrier II

Shining Force

Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine

ToeJam & Earl

Comix Zone

Sonic the Hedgehog

Altered Beast

Gunstar Heroes

The following titles have been confirmed for the Japanese Mega Drive:

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Gunstar Heroes

Comix Zone

Shining Force

Space Harrier II

Vampire Killer

Puyo Puyo Tong

Magic Story I

Wrestleball

Rent a Hero

The Sega Genesis Mini launches on September 19, 2019, for $79.99. It includes two wired control pads, a USB power adapter, a power cable and an HDMI cable. The Mega Drive mini arrives on the same day for 6,890 yen (around $63) with a single controller or 8,980 yen (about $81) with two controllers. Pre-order opportunities are coming soon, we're told.