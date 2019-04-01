Forward-looking: Huawei and Samsung are locked in a battle over their upcoming folding phones. While the former’s device certainly looks the better of the two, Samsung claims its handset has a more natural design. But it appears Huawei is willing to commit to bendables: its CEO believes that half the company’s flagships will be foldable by 2021.

While a number of smartphone manufacturers are developing folding phones, it looks as if Huawei and Samsung will have the two most popular handsets. Huawei’s out-folding design turns the single, 8-inch display into a smartphone. And unlike the Galaxy Fold, which opens like a book, the Mate X folds completely flat, making it look much cleaner than Samsung’s device.

Samsung argues that it’s foldable is the better of the two, naturally, though we’ll have to wait until both phones are released before comparing them against each other. One thing they do share, however, is a high price, with the Fold costing nearly $2,000 and the Mate X starting at around $2,600.

Even in a world where most flagships are over the $1,000 mark, that’s a lot of money. But in an interview with GSM Arena, Huawei CEO Richard Yu believes those prices will eventually fall.

"Folding phones are just in the beginning and the market share is small, they cost a lot and it's very expensive to produce such devices," said Yu. "I think in two years foldable phones will have a similar price to current flagship phones.

With development costs and prices falling, Yu believes folding phones will become very popular among consumers with a couple of years. “I think that on a flagship level in two years, half of our devices could be foldable," he said. Yu added that the company also has plans for a smaller foldable phone, about half the size of the P30 Pro it just announced.