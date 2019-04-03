Something to look forward to: Gearbox has confirmed that the PC version of Borderlands 3 will arrive as an Epic Games Store exclusive on September 13. Like most other titles that launch solely on the platform, this is a timed exclusivity deal, meaning it will be “available on additional PC digital storefronts in April 2020.”

The news doesn’t come as a huge surprise. Monday saw Borderlands 3’s release date revealed in a deleted tweet posted on the game’s official Twitter account. But being April Fools’ Day, there was always a chance this could have been an elaborate hoax.

Additionally, another deleted tweet, this one showing an ad for the game, suggested it would be an Epic Games Store exclusive, something Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford all but confirmed in a follow-up tweet, where he mentioned a six-month exclusivity period.

Now, the deleted tweets have been confirmed as accurate. There’s also a new trailer that shows off the playable vault hunters: Moze the Gunner, Amara the Siren, FL4K the Beastmaster, and Zane the Operative. Online multiplayer will be available, as will split-screen co-op. Players can team up with anybody, irrespective of their level or mission progress.

The standard version of the game costs $60. You don’t get anything else with it, though preordering secures "gold weapon skins" and a "weapon trinket." There are also an $80 Deluxe Edition and a $100 Super Deluxe Edition, which include cosmetic packs, trinkets and the like. The more expensive of the two also comes with a season pass, which gets buyers the four campaign DLC packs.

Finally, there’s the $250 Diamond Loot Chest collector’s edition, which contains everything from the Super Deluxe Edition along with a Loot Chest Replica, ten figurines, a cloth Galaxy map, a steelbook case, a Sanctuary 3 snap model, keychains, and five character art lithographs.

All three deluxe versions of the game also come with XP and loot boost mods. There isn’t much detail about these so we don’t know if they’re temporary, but their inclusion might cause some controversy.