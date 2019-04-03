What just happened? Nintendo’s library of classic NES games playable online via the Switch is expanding next week with the addition of three new titles, adding even more value to the company's online service.

Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels first appeared in Japan on June 3, 1986, as Super Mario Bros. 2. This sequel to Super Mario Bros. was much more difficult than the original – so much so, in fact, that Nintendo of America decided to take a different route with its Super Mario Bros. 2 release for North American gamers.

The Super Mario Bros. 2 you’re probably used to is actually a remake of a Japanese game called Doki Doki Panic (that explains why it looks so different from other games in the series).

North American gamers wouldn’t get a chance to play the Japanese version of Super Mario Bros. 2 until it appeared as Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels in the 1993 compilation Super Mario All-Stars for the SNES.

Punch-Out!! Featuring Mr. Dream is another game you’re likely familiar with, albeit in a different iteration. The original North American release was Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out!! but once Nintendo’s license to use Tyson expired, he was replaced with Mr. Dream as the final boss.

Star Soldier, developed by Hudson Soft, launched in 1986 as a spiritual successor to Tecmo’s Star Force. In this shoot ‘em up, players pilot a starship called Caesar that travels through space, fighting supercomputers called Starbrains.

Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels, Punch-Out!! Featuring Mr. Dream and Star Soldier will join Nintendo’s growing collection of NES favorites on April 10.