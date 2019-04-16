What just happened? Razer on Tuesday welcomed a new member to its external graphics enclosure (eGPU) family. The Razer Core X Chroma is designed to work with a wide variety of Windows laptops and MacBooks, enabling gamers to supplement their mobile rig with a desktop-class graphics card.

The new Core X Chroma now includes a 700W internal power supply capable of driving power-hungry cards from Nvidia and AMD. Qualified Nvidia cards include the RTX, GTX and Quadro series; on the AMD side, Radeon and Radeon Pro cards are compatible with the new eGPU. You can squeeze in up to a three-slot wide, full-length PCIe x16 card in the chassis.

The enclosure additionally packs four USB 3.1 Type-A ports and Gigabit Ethernet. It measures 6.61 inches x 14.72 inches x 9.06 inches and tips the scales at 15.23 pounds (without a GPU).

Note that you’ll need a Thunderbolt 3 port to use the Razer Core X Chroma. Also worth mentioning is the fact that macOS systems running High Sierra 10.13.4 or later are only compatible with AMD cards. Furthermore, the Razer Synapse 3 software used to control the Razer Chroma RGB lighting zones is not available on macOS.

The new Razer Core X Chroma is available from today directly from Razer and select retailers in the US, Canada, the UK, France, Germany and the Nordics (it’s heading to China, Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan soon, we’re told). Expect to pay $399.99 for the opportunity.