Neato: Google loves it some Easter eggs. Over the years it has hidden dozens within certain search results. Today it has one in a nod to Avenger: Endgame's premiere.

If you perform a Google search for Thanos right now, it will bring up a results page that seems pretty typical. It even has that brief Wikipedia synopsis (called a Knowledge Graph by the way) over to the right side that you typically get with celebrity searches.

Thanos' synopsis has a cool little icon of the Infinity Gauntlet on it. Not too unusual considering the subject of the Knowledge Graph — until you click on it that is. Doing so will…

Well, I'm not going to spoil it for you. Just be sure you click it a second time when the fun is over.