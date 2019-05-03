Forward-looking: Next year could see Windows 10's UI become slightly less pointy. Microsoft’s Fluent Design visual overhaul has already made its way to several of the firm’s apps and services, and it looks to be bringing rounded corners to Windows, Xbox, Office, and other products in the future.

Zac Bowden, senior editor at Windows Central, tweeted out a screenshot showing an early version of the redesigned UI, complete with curvy corners, being tested in the Windows 10 20H1 preview build.

An updated centered search UI is in testing with 20H1. This time, with ROUNDED CORNERS pic.twitter.com/s2TBsDlsji — Zac Bowden (@zacbowden) May 1, 2019

Microsoft’s new Chromium-powered Edge browser, which can be downloaded now, uses curved corners for its tabs, so it appears that the company is trying to expand this look across more of the operating system.

Based on the vast majority of replies to Bowden’s post, most people aren’t fans of the design change. “God no, the previous one looked clean. I liked it. This is ugly. The shades of grey, the rough drop shadow, the corners. Good god,” wrote one user.

Up until Windows 8, Microsoft had been using rounded corners to some extent. Assuming it pushes ahead with the plan and adds the change next year, it appears that we’ll be returning to a look from the Windows 7, Vista, and XP era.

In addition to the round corners, another Fluent Design change in the 20H1 update is rumored to be a revamp of Windows File Explorer, which may also get some functional improvements such as better app integration.

Windows 10 20H1 is expected to roll out to everyone in the first half of next year.