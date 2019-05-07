The big picture: Pandora is now one of several streaming outfits that offer student discounts. Apple, Spotify and Tidal also have paid subscriptions for students at a rate of $4.99 per month. Spotify’s offering is the most tempting, however, as it also includes access to Showtime and Hulu. Nevertheless, it’s good to see Pandora at least now competing for student subscriptions on a level playing field with the competition.

Streaming music pioneer Pandora on Tuesday announced new plans for qualified students and military members, granting access to top-tier features at a discounted rate.

Pandora’s new student plan offers all of the features of Pandora Premium including ad-free listening, unlimited skips, unlimited offline listening and higher quality audio at a 50 percent discount – just $4.99 per month – for up to four years. There’s also a 60-day free trial to see if it’s right for you.

The Pandora military plan, meanwhile, offers the full complement of premium features to those with qualified military status for only $7.99 per month. It, too, comes with a free 60-day trial and is available to active duty, reservists, retirees, veterans and military families.

The new plans join Pandora’s existing premium family plan which offers access to up to six family members for just $14.99 per month.

Lead image courtesy OpturaDesign via Shutterstock