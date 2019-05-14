Folding displays are all the rage in the smartphone industry as of late. Huawei, Samsung, and other smaller phone makers have jumped on the bandwagon with their pricey -- but interesting -- flagship takes on the concept. Samsung's Galaxy Fold, in particular, has been received relatively well by reviewers in spite of a few build quality and screen issues.

Now, it seems the idea of a folding display is extending beyond the world of smartphones, and into the realm of full computers. Lenovo, the company behind some of the PC world's strangest products -- like the Yoga Book C930 with an electronic ink keyboard -- is entering the foldable screen arena with the ThinkPad X1.

Announced at the company's Accelerate conference, the ThinkPad X1 will be the world's "first foldable PC," featuring an all-screen design that bends seamlessly at the center.

Lenovo claims this design allows for quite a bit of versatility. You can wake up in the morning, "fold it into a book," and browse social media. Alternatively, stand it up in the kitchen to catch up on the news while you cook breakfast or have coffee, or simply plug it into your office computer for an extra monitor.

Lenovo says the ThinkPad X1 won't be a typical tablet-laptop hybrid. It will feature a mechanical keyboard, a 13.3" 2K OLED display, and an included pen for doodling, note-taking, or digital art.

We don't know anything about the X1's hardware specifications or pricing yet, but Lenovo says it will arrive sometime in 2020.