What just happened? Disney has been working to fully acquire popular video streaming service Hulu for some time now. According to reports, that process will finally be complete soon - Comcast has agreed to sell its "ownership stake" in Hulu to Disney sometime after 2024. The precise amount of money that will eventually be changing hands is unknown, but it will reportedly be a minimum of $5.8 billion.

Though the sale itself won't occur for quite a while, CNN claims Disney will take "full operational control" of Hulu immediately. This decision may come as a surprise to some, given Disney's plans to create its own streaming service (Disney+), but CEO Bob Iger says the move enables the company to "completely integrate" Hulu into its streaming plans in the future.

In the end, Iger is hoping to offer a "greater value" and an "even more compelling" experience to customers following this deal. Unfortunately, we have no idea what that means from a practical, user-oriented standpoint.

Perhaps Hulu will remain a place for Disney to give viewers more original (and mature) franchises and content like The Handmaid's Tale, whereas Disney+ could house the company's feature films and original spin-offs of existing franchises (such as Star Wars). Regardless, that's speculation on our part, so we'll simply have to wait and see what Disney has up its sleeve.