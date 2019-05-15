Here's a crazy good deal to take advantage of. Make 2019 the year you bring all your coding knowledge into alignment with the Learn to Code Bundle, paying any price you want.

Java, Ruby, Python, Angular, C#... there are a ton of coding languages and frameworks out there, and you may be familiar with some, but the Pay What You Want: The Legendary Learn to Code Bundle has been updated to feature 13 courses that go from basic front-end and leveraging Git for version control to mastering Java development and making your first Android apps.

The full list of courses is detailed below, but most importantly, it is all taught in practical scenarios such as covering a Ruby primer hands-on course, practical tutorials with C# to learn how to code for game development, building interactive websites with jQuery, creating a to-do app from scratch connected to a database using ReactJS, using Python for visualizing data, and coming to grips with the essentials of SQLite.

Learn How To Code: Google's Go Programming Language

The Complete Front-End Web Development Course

Angular 7: Practical Guide

Git Complete: The Definitive, Step-By-Step Guide

Complete Java Masterclass: Become an Android App Developer

Become a Web Developer: Learn the Fundamentals of Ruby

C# Fundamentals: Learn Coding for Game Development

Beginning SQL: Store & Query Your Data

Discover jQuery: Create Interactive Websites

Web Scraping with Python & BeautifulSoup

Build Web Applications with React

The Complete Python Data Visualization Course

HTML5 Game Development for Beginners with Phaser

Here’s how it works: Pay what you want and you’ll instantly unlock the last of the bundle’s 13 courses. Beat the average price (currently ~$17.54) if you want to access all of them.

The Pay What You Want: Learn to Code bundle boasts nearly $2,000 worth of programming training, but TechSpot readers can get the content for a price they choose.

