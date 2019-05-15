Smart TV services like Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV are more popular than ever, and it isn't hard to see why. Though they don't typically offer any content on their own, they connect consumers to a wide array of other streaming services -- including Netflix, Hulu, Vudu, and even YouTube -- in one convenient location. All users need to access most of these platforms is a small streaming device of their choice, such as the Fire TV Stick.

Speaking of the Fire TV Stick, Amazon's Fire TV content platform as a whole is performing pretty well as of late. According to the platform's head of global marketing, Jenn Prenner, it now boasts a whopping 34 million monthly active users. We don't know exactly how many registered users the service has, but it's probably safe to assume that number is far higher.

This represents a growth spurt of roughly 9 million users since October 2018, when Amazon Fire TV only had around 25 million monthly active users, Engadget claims. It's tough to say exactly what has made Amazon Fire TV so successful, but its Alexa integration is likely a major selling point for many customers. With Alexa, you can buy products and snacks from Amazon, order pizza, and, of course, control your smart TV experience merely using your voice.

It remains to be seen whether or not Amazon can maintain Fire TV's growth. Competing smart TV platform Roku reportedly has around 29 million monthly active users, so it could reasonably close the gap on Amazon in the coming months.