Hideo Kojima's latest project, Death Stranding, already looked like one of the most bizarre games of this console generation (if not all time). From the trailers we'd been shown up until today, it's always been pretty difficult to make heads or tails of what the game's story will be, or what its gameplay focus is.

Fortunately, that changed today, as Kojima revealed Death Stranding's release date and given us another game trailer to pick apart. We'll be covering that information, alongside newly-revealed gameplay details, in another article. The focus of this piece is Death Stranding's incredibly bizarre Collector's Edition.

Most games' special editions will run you anywhere from $100 to $200, and they tend to include an artbook, a necklace, a statue, and a couple of other goodies to entice collectors and mega-fans. Death Stranding's Collector's Edition houses slightly different contents: in lieu of a statue, Kojima & co. have decided to include a "life-sized bridge baby" pod, which is essentially a tank with a fake baby floating inside of it.

Those who have seen Death Stranding's latest trailer will likely recognize the baby -- it apparently gives the player the ability to detect unseen threats while held. Aside from a creepy bottled infant, Death Stranding's special edition includes a "Ludens Keychain," a massive "Bridges Cargo Case," a steelbook, 10 different PSN avatars, and in-game items like armor, exoskeletons, and a baseball cap.

Death Stranding will arrive exclusively on the PlayStation 4 come November 8. You can pre-order the Collector's Edition right now for about $200.