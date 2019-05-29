Something to look forward to: E3 is just around the corner, and it will bring an inevitable flood of game announcements, teases, trailers, and much more. One game to look forward to at the event is Square Enix's mysterious Avengers game, which was first teased back in 2017 -- the publisher has confirmed the title's presence at their June 10 conference, where we'll likely receive gameplay details and another trailer.

Streaming for Square Enix's conference is expected to kick off at 6PM PT. As usual, you'll be able to watch the event live across a wide variety of platforms, including YouTube, Twitch, and Microsoft's Mixer.

Tune into Square Enix Live E3 2019 for the worldwide reveal of Marvel’s Avengers.



️ The event - complete with closed captions – begins June 10 at 6PM PT: https://t.co/KNimbY3Ze7 #SquareEnixE3 #Reassemble pic.twitter.com/zYibKtcPS1 — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) May 29, 2019

Unfortunately, beyond a title reveal and confirmation that more information is coming soon, we don't know much about Marvel's Avengers for the time being. It could be an RPG, a strategy game, a party-based adventure, or perhaps even an action-adventure game in the vein of Batman Arkham Asylum.

Regardless, it seems likely that the game will perform well no matter what genre it fits into, so long as it's reasonably well made. After all, the Marvel franchise has never been more popular than it is now, following the successful launch of the latest in-universe film, Avengers: Endgame.

At any rate, be sure to stick around when E3 finally kicks off next weekend. We'll be covering the event's announcements (big and small) right here.