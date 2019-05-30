WTF?! Pokémon has been a cultural phenomenon for over twenty years, leading to a slew of merchandising and themed services. For those couples who can’t get enough of Pikachu and friends, a Japanese company that specializes in wedding ceremonies is offering official Pokémon-themed weddings.

Bridal Fair, which is a brand from ESCRIT, can give virtually every element of a wedding a Pokémon twist. This includes food such a massive cake that any fan would love, images of Pikachu being incorporated into the meals, and Pokéball macarons.

Other themes include wedding certificates and invitations emblazoned with artwork from the franchise, but those who desire a Pokémon wedding will be most entranced by the two bridal mascots dressed as massive Pikachus—what better way to remember that special day than being flanked by this pair while saying your vows.

Plenty of other parts of the weddings can be customized with Pokémon themes, and there are locations available across the country's cities where they can be held. You can see more photos of a recent ceremony here.

In other Pokémon news, Niantic and the Pokémon Company announced a follow-up to the wildly successful Pokémon Go mobile game. Rather than involving a lot of walking around, Pokémon Sleep, which arrives next year, tracks the time you spend sleeping to unlock new characters. It will work with a new ‘Pokémon Go Plus+’ peripheral that tracks sleep patterns by sending them to a phone via Bluetooth. During the day, it can be used with the original game as a regular Pokémon Go Plus accessory.

...Hope you didn’t think that was all, Trainers. In conjunction with #PokemonSleep, we’ve developed a new device: the Pokémon GO Plus +! #PokemonGOPlusPlus — Pokémon (@Pokemon) May 29, 2019