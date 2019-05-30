Something to look forward to: Ghostbusters: The Video Game, the 2009 release from now defunct developer Terminal Reality, is getting a remaster. The original was a surprisingly good game and lends hope that this new version will be equally as intriguing.

A reveal trailer for the new game was short on details but does promise high-resolution graphics and a 2019 launch date. With Terminal Reality out of the picture, Saber Interactive (Halo: The Master Chief Collection, World War Z) is leading development and Mad Dog Games will publish it.

The game’s website said it’ll feature voices and likenesses of the original cast including Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis (who died in 2014) and Ernie Hudson for an authentic Ghostbusters experience. It’s also penned by Aykroyd and Ramis, the writers of the original films.

Sony rebooted the film franchise in 2016 with an all-female lead cast. It grossed $229 million worldwide but due to its high production cost, was considered a box office flop. Another Ghostbusters movie is in the works for the summer of 2020 but details remain scarce at this time.

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered is destined for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Store. An exact launch date hasn’t yet been provided.