Most major ISPs have already begun the process of rolling out 5G to their customers, but Sprint has lagged behind its competitors somewhat. Fortunately for those individuals, that's changing now. According to a press release, Sprint's "true mobile 5G" has finally arrived in "areas" of Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, and Kansas City.

The rollout is planned to expand to Chicago, LA, New York City, Phoenix, and Washington DC in the "coming weeks," but a specific ETA has not been revealed. In total, Sprint's "initial" 5G launch will cover around 11.5 million customers and 2,180 square miles. Sprint claims this is the largest "initial 5G coverage footprint" in the US.

Sprint's "first 5G devices" are the LG V50 ThinQ 5G, and the HTC 5G Hub, both of which will be available for purchase on May 31. Later this year, the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G will also be supported.

If you'd like to take advantage of Sprint's 5G services for yourself, you'll need to visit the company's website to determine your eligibility. If you are eligible, just subscribe to Sprint's "Unlimited Premium" plan for $80/month and pre-order one of the aforementioned 5G devices.