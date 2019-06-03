Something to look forward to: Netflix with the announcement continues to grow its library of animated content, leveraging a hot franchise in the process. Given the game's popularity, it’s surprising that it has taken this long for Magic to make the jump to the screen.

Netflix, in partnership with Wizards of the Coast, the Russo brothers and Octopie, is bringing Magic: The Gathering to the screen for the first time ever.

Magic: The Gathering launched in 1993 as the first collectible card game. It has amassed a huge following over its 25-year history, attracting more than 38 million fans across more than 70 countries around the globe.

The animated series is being executive produced by Joe and Anthony Russo (Arrested Development, Avengers: Endgame). Henry Gilroy (Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars: The Clone Wars) and Jose Molina (The Tick, Agent Carter) will serve as co-executive producers and lead writers on the series.

Octopie will oversee production and Bardel Entertainment will handle animation, Netflix said.

The Russo brothers said they have been huge fans and players of Magic: The Gathering since its inception. “Being able to help bring these stories to life through animation is a true passion project for us,” they added.

The Russos will create an all-new storyline based on the game’s heroes and villains, known as planeswalkers. No word yet on a potential release date.

Lead image credit: Magic: The Gathering card game by DavidFerenick