In context: Those responsible for operating and maintaining the wind farm are required to live on-site aboard the Service Operations Vessel (SOV) Edda Mistral for two weeks at a time before swapping out with another operational team. It's like working aboard a cruise ship but without the amenities or beautiful sights.

The largest offshore wind farm in the world is now online and generating power. The Hornsea One wind farm, located roughly 75 miles off the east coast of Grimsby in the North Sea, isn’t yet running at full capacity as only 50 of the 174 Siemens Gamesa 7MW turbines are in operation.

David Coussens, deputy operations manager for Hornsea One, said they had to think creatively and come up with new ways of working to overcome the logistical and technical challenges of operating a massive power station 120km from the shore.

Even in its semi-operational state, the wind farm is able to generate enough juice to power up to 287,000 homes.

According to Offshore Wind, turbine installation will continue through the end of the summer with the project expected to be fully operational by sometime in 2020. Eventually, it’ll crank out enough power to supply clean electricity to over a million homes in the UK.

