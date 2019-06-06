In context: As electric vehicles become more popular, companies have begun to develop infrastructure to better support them. For example, Tesla's network of Superchargers is excellent for longer road trips -- the downside, of course, is that Superchargers are only available to Tesla vehicle owners. In terms of more accessible on-the-go charging options, Walmart has begun to offer fast EV charging stations at dozens of its store locations.

These stations are built and maintained by Electrify America (EA), and according to a press release published by the organization on Thursday, there are now a whopping 120 of them in total. To be clear, that number isn't counting individual chargers, just stations as a whole.

Though that figure does pale in comparison to what Tesla has been able to achieve with its Supercharger network (1,533 stations as of writing), the carmaker has had years to develop it. By contrast, Walmart and EA's partnership has only existed since April of 2018, so they certainly deserve some credit for their efforts. Those 120 stations are spread across 34 US states for now, but Walmart and EA are aiming to bring the stations to 46 states in the future.

"This milestone marks an important moment in the expansion of our charging station network," said Walmart VP of energy Mark Vanderhelm in a statement. "Many of our Walmart associates and customers are EV drivers so providing access to these stations is the right thing to do for our customers, our business and the environment."

Of course, EA isn't operating solely alongside Walmart. It's developing plenty of stations along highways, throughout metropolitan areas, and more -- the company is aiming to deploy "more than 2,000" chargers over the next ten years, investing $2 billion into the project in total.

We'll have to wait and see to determine whether or not EA can accomplish that goal, but for now, it's clear that the future of electric vehicles is looking brighter than ever.