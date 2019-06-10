Something to look forward to: Fans of Microsoft's Flight Simulator series were treated to the next installment in the long-running series at the company's E3 2019 keynote. The brief trailer showcases a few landscapes and aircraft, of which there will be many, all captured in stunning real-time 4K footage.

Hardcore fans of the flight sim genre remember Microsoft's Flight Simulator from the early 1980s all the way to its tenth and last installment titled the FSX: Steam Edition that launched 5 years ago on Valve's store. The series is returning next year with visuals looking more lifelike than ever before.

Realistic and hyper-detailed cockpits will see many players become avionics experts pointing out and discovering switches, knobs, gauges and other equipment on their aircraft, which will roam the skies in challenging weather above gorgeous scenery, all made with the help of satellite data and Microsoft's own Azure AI technology.

"From light planes to wide-body jets, fly highly detailed and stunning aircraft in an incredibly realistic world. Create your flight plan and fly anywhere on the planet. Enjoy flying day or night and face realistic, challenging weather conditions."

The series has always remained an exclusive on the PC but this time Microsoft is also planning a couch experience for those with an Xbox One console. Release dates for either version remain unknown but they're expected to be out some time in 2020. Being a first-party title from Xbox Game Studios, the game will also be releasing via the Xbox Game Pass.