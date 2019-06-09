What just happened? Microsoft unveiled its Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. This subscription combines Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass for both Xbox and PC games. PC gamers get their own Netflix-style library in addition to the Xbox games. This could be a major deal for gamers who play on both PC and Xbox.

After Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella teased Xbox Game Pass for PC during an earnings call last year, the company formally announced in May that it was coming. Microsoft also introduced Xbox Game Pass Ultimate which bundles Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass. Now at E3 2019, the company has announced that Game Pass Ultimate will also include PC games. This is great for gamers who play on both Xbox and PC.

For just $14.99 a month, subscribers can get access to a library of games for both PC and Xbox. This is important because it appears that both platforms will have its own library of games (in addition to the Play Anywhere titles). If you add up the cost of Xbox Live Gold, Game Pass for Xbox, and Game Pass for PC, it comes to around $25 per month. The bundle saves about $10 if you play on both platforms. Of course, PC gamers who don't care about console gaming can purchase a regular Game Pass subscription for $4.99 per month.

For those who already subscribe to Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft is using a "conversion ratio" to calculate how long your Ultimate plan is based on how much time is left on your current subscription. This conversion chart also applies to any future codes that you apply.

This deal could be further enhanced by Microsoft's Xbox All Access financing plan that allows customers to purchase an Xbox One, Game Pass, and Xbox Live Gold for one monthly fee. For PC gamers, imagine if this deal was extended to Surface products such as the Surface Book 2 and Surface Studio, computers that have legitimate gaming chops.

As far as a list of PC games included, Windows Central has the full list but some standout titles include:

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Sunset Overdrive

ARK: Survival Evolved

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

Hollow Knight

Shenmue I & II

Metro Exodus

Wolfenstein II: The New Collossus

We Happy Few

Halo Master Chief Collection

Metro Exodus and Hollow Knight are huge additions that should please fans of those games. Microsoft also announced that Ultimate subscribers get Gears of War 5 Ultimate Edition instead of just the Standard Edition.

Microsoft is launching Xbox Game Pass Ultimate today with an introductory price of just $1 for the first month.