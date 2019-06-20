Bottom line: Due to the potential safety risk, Apple suggests customers stop using impacted models until they have been repaired. Apple didn’t say how many affected machines are in the wild.

Apple on Thursday announced a voluntary recall of select 15-inch MacBook Pros due to a potentially dangerous battery that could overheat.

Affected models of the laptop were sold between September 2015 and February 2017, Apple said, and can be identified by their serial number. To determine if your system is at risk, select About This Mac from the Apple menu in the upper-left corner of your screen. If you see “MacBook Pro (Retina, 15-inch, Mid 2015)", then you’ll want to enter your serial number on the recall page to see if it is eligible for a free battery replacement.

The serial number is printed on the underside of the Mac, near the regulatory markings. It can also be found on the original packaging near the barcode label.

Systems sent to an Apple Repair Center for service will be examined before any work is done to verify eligibility. Expect the process to take 1-2 weeks to complete. As always, it’s advisable to back up your data before submitting it for repair.