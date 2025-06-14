PSA A popular portable charger is being pulled from shelves and homes across the United States after reports surfaced of the device overheating and causing fires. Anker, a well-known electronics manufacturer, has announced a voluntary recall of its PowerCore 10000 power banks, specifically those marked with model number A1263, due to a potential safety issue with the battery.

The recall, which began on June 12, affects approximately 1.16 million units sold nationwide between June 2016 and December 2022. The devices were widely available through major online retailers, including Amazon, Newegg, eBay, and Anker's website, typically sold for around $27.

At the heart of the issue is the lithium-ion battery inside the PowerCore 10000. Lithium-ion technology, prized for its high energy density and rechargeability, is commonly used in portable electronics. However, when these batteries malfunction, they can overheat and, in rare cases, catch fire or explode.

Anker has received 19 reports of such incidents involving this model, including two cases where users suffered minor burns and 11 instances of property damage, with losses exceeding $60,000.

The affected power banks can be easily identified by the "Anker" name engraved on the front and the model number "A1263" printed on the bottom, along with a unique serial number. Only units with specific serial numbers are included in the recall.

Consumers are urged to visit Anker's recall website to check if their device is among those affected.

Those with recalled units are advised to stop using the power bank immediately. Anker is offering a free replacement for eligible customers. To participate, owners must submit a photo of the device displaying the model and serial numbers, along with their name, the date, and the word "recalled" written on the power bank in permanent marker. While a purchase receipt is helpful, it is not required. Proof of proper disposal is also necessary before a replacement is issued.

Disposing of the recalled power banks requires special care, as lithium-ion batteries pose a heightened fire risk if handled improperly. Consumers are advised not to dispose of the device in household trash, curbside recycling, or standard battery collection boxes. Instead, they should contact their local household hazardous waste facility to confirm whether recalled lithium-ion batteries are accepted or seek guidance from municipal authorities on safe disposal.

For more information, Anker has set up multiple support channels, including a toll-free hotline at 800-988-7973, email, and live chat. Details and step-by-step recall instructions are available on the company's website under the "Product Recalls" section.