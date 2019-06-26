Bitcoin just broke the $13,000 mark again this week and Facebook is coming up with their own crypto backed up by the likes of Visa and Mastercard, in other words, cryptocurrency is here to stay. If you've been looking to delve into the world of cryptocurrency but were unsure where to start, the 2019 Blockchain Developer Mastery Bundle will school you in the technology that powers Bitcoin and have you creating your very own blockchain products in no time.

The 2019 Blockchain Developer Mastery Bundle gives you access to eight courses that are appropriate even for those starting from scratch. A starter 3-hour course focuses on the primary components of blockchain technology, walking you through how blockchain works and its use cases. Some fundamentals of JavaScript are also included and then it's on to learning the ins and outs of cryptocurrency — from learning how to make a profit from buying and selling bitcoin in the 'Cryptocurrency Investing Master Class' to creating your own currency via the course 'Building Cryptocurrencies & Smart Contracts'.

The complete coursework would typically retail for $842, but it's currently 97% off in the Blockchain Developer Mastery Bundle for just $19.

Note: TechSpot may receive a commission for sales from links on this post through affiliate programs.