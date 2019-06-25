The big picture: Interested early adopters can nab the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G from select retail stores for $1,299.99 outright or $31.25 per month for 24 months with $549.99 down. So much for 5G not costing more, eh?

T-Mobile will offer the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G in half a dozen cities from June 28, the wireless carrier announced on Tuesday.

As the name suggests, Samsung’s Galaxy S10 5G is able to tap into 5G millimeter wave (mmWave) spectrum to deliver speeds well in excess of what’s possible with today’s 4G LTE technology. In a recent test of AT&T’s network, CNET pulled down speeds in excess of 1,700 Mbps.

It’s still very early days for 5G, however; coverage is extremely sparse (down to the city block level) and while fast, currently deployed technology doesn’t have great range or penetration.

Initially, the phone will only be available to customers in Atlanta, Cleveland, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York and Las Vegas.

When not within range of a 5G network (you can check T-Mobile’s coverage maps), phones will connect to the company’s LTE network instead.

Notably, as The Verge highlights, the S10 5G only supports mmWave spectrum. That means it won’t be compatible with T-Mobile’s planned low- and mid-band frequencies that are coming later.

Masthead credit: Samsung Galaxy S10 5G by Karlis Dambrans