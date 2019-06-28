In brief: Not everyone is convinced that game streaming services such as Google Stadia are the future, but they should at least offer titles at a lower price, right? Well, it seems that won’t be the case.

Speaking to Eurogamer at a roundtable interview, Stadia head Phil Harrison was asked if the games available on the service would cost less than buying them digitally or physically—something one might expect, seeing as users are only streaming them.

"I don't know why it would be cheaper," said Harrison. "The value you get from the game on Stadia means you can play it on any screen in your life - TV, PC, laptop, tablet, phone. I think that is going to be valuable to players."

Stadia will be available at two different tiers, and you still need to buy games on both options. There’s a $9.99 per month model that offers up to 4K resolution providing you've got an internet connection of at least 35Mbps, 5.1 stereo sound, additional free games released regularly (starting with Destiny 2: The Collection), and discounts on select games. The free tier drops the resolution to a max of 1080p and has no 5.1 sound, free games or discounts.

Harrison never revealed how much Stadia games would cost, saying that the publishers were as much in control of the pricing as Google. “It's a bit difficult for me to say what the prices will be right now. But we're obviously going to be very aware of prevailing prices in the marketplace," he said.

A survey conducted by research firm Ipsos MORI on behalf of Gameindustry.biz showed that 70 percent of gamers living in the UK, France, Germany, and Spain aren’t interested in video game streaming services. One of the big concerns is dropped internet connections, while 31 percent still prefer to buy packaged games.

Google Stadia can be pre-ordered now and will launch sometime in November.