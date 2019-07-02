In brief: The official Galaxy Unpacked 2019 invites have been sent out to the press with the event taking place in Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The venue as well as details around this year's model fall in-line with previous reports that point to a center hole punch camera, and if remaining info turns out to be true, there will be two display sizes of the Note, no headphone jacks or physical buttons on either model, one of which is a Pro variant that will exclusively feature a MicroSD slot.

The much anticipated Galaxy Note 10 received plenty of leaks this year, around 2019's launch window and CAD renders, changes to the design, and news of a Pro variant that will feature a MicroSD card slot, unlike the standard model. Both variants, however, will reportedly ditch the headphone jack, the first time Samsung will be adopting the controversial industry trend.

The Galaxy Unpacked 2019 event takes place in the same venue as last year and unlike the company's embarrassing Galaxy Fold, things seem to be on schedule for the Note flagship that is reportedly coming in two sizes: a 6.3-inch display for the standard model and a 6.75-inch display for the "Note 10+" or the "Pro" model.

The company's "Infinity-O" display on the Galaxy S10 line-up caused many amusing wallpapers to surface making use of the front facing camera(s). The Note 10, as shown in the renders and the official invite, suggest that the device will feature a center punch hole camera with a much smaller lens that's about the same size as the width of the S-Pen. Expect more interesting wallpapers to pop-up around this design.

It's a safe bet to assume that the Note 10 will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 855, reportedly feature 8GB RAM and 128GB or more of on-board storage with buyers having to shell out extra for the Pro model if they want storage benefits of an SD card.

If all goes as planned, Samsung will start taking pre-orders for the Note 10 soon after the launch event with store availability a few weeks later. The company is likely to offer tempting pre-order deals with the Note 10, considering that it would be yet another flagship to join the $1000 club.