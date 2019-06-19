Highly anticipated: It’s been reported that the Galaxy Note 10 is sticking with its traditional unveiling month. The Unpacked event for Samsung’s next flagship looks set to take place on August 7 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

With all the uncertainty surrounding the Galaxy Fold, Samsung will be hoping the launch of its next flagship, the Galaxy Note 10, takes the attention away from the troubled device. According to CNET, which cites people familiar with the company’s plans, Samsung will be revealing the latest edition of the Note series at the same Brooklyn venue where it unveiled the Note 9.

We’ve heard plenty of rumors and speculation surrounding the Note 10 since the start of the year. It appears that for the first time, there will be more than one version of the Note. It’s thought there will be a 6.28-inch standard and a 6.75-inch Pro model, and possibly one or more 5G variants.

Some of the changes we’ve heard about include the removal of all physical buttons from the phone, replacing them with pressure-sensitive capacitive sections, meaning you squeeze the sides much like HTC’s U12 Plus. Sadly, it seems long-time holdout Samsung has finally relented and is removing the headphone jack from the Note 10.

CAD renders of the Note 10 (from 91Mobiles) show two models with central hole punch cutouts at the top of the screen. They also reveal three rear cameras in a vertical alignment, and it appears Samsung is once again using an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

We’ll find out the full details on August 7, but expect more leaks before then.