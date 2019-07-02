What just happened? Microsoft this week took to social media to share a teaser for the “all-new Windows 1.0” complete with MS-DOS executive and clock – you know, the same OS it dropped way back in 1985.

Accompanying the teaser is short 13-second video that spans through the Windows logos in reverse chronological order, from Windows 10 back through Windows 1.0. Fittingly, it is set to a catchy 80s tune.

Introducing the all-new Windows 1.0, with MS-Dos Executive, Clock, and more!! pic.twitter.com/guU4QxwsGG — Windows (@Windows) July 1, 2019



Microsoft hasn’t mentioned much else about the teaser since posting it yesterday short of a handful of period-appropriate replies to questions on social media. So, what gives?

If I had to guess, I’d say this is a co-marketing campaign with Netflix. Season three of Stranger Things premieres on July 4 and is set in 1985, the same year that Windows 1.0 was released. Furthermore, in the first official trailer for the new season, we see Dustin decked out in swag from Camp Know Where 85 which appears to be some sort of computer-themed summer camp. That’d be the perfect opportunity to show off some “futuristic” Windows 1.0 material.

The Stranger Things tie-in is pure speculation, mind you, but given the tremendous hype around season three and its nostalgic feel, it makes a lot of sense.

