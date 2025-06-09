Choose wisely! The correct answer, the explanation, and an intriguing story await.

Correct Answer: World Server Throwing Championship

Only one of the bizarre-sounding events above is 100% real, the others are totally made up. Did you guess which one actually exists? Welcome to the World Server Throwing Championship: Where IT meets olympic energy.

Yes, the World Server Throwing Championship is a real thing, and it's every bit as absurd and amazing as it sounds. Born from the tech-meets-party chaos of CloudFest, a large cloud computing conference, this quirky event invites tech professionals to let off steam by doing something they never get to do in the server room: throwing old hardware as far as humanly possible.

Competitors step up, take a solid grip on a decommissioned physical server – typically the kind that once hummed quietly in a datacenter – and hurl it across a field with all the strength (and probably frustration) they've built up from years of debugging and system crashes. The farthest throw wins. No reboot required.

It's part sport, part performance art, and 100% catharsis for anyone who's ever worked in IT.

But behind the laughs and flying metal, the event also sparks conversations about the lifecycle of physical hardware in our increasingly cloud-based world. Servers that once powered businesses are now replaced by virtual machines, containers, and scalable cloud infrastructure. So why not give the old ones a glorious send-off?

The winner gets serious bragging rights and the footage is absolute gold for your tech team's next meme. So the next time someone tells you tech conferences are all just keynotes and coffee, tell them about the time you watched someone throw a server like a javelin.