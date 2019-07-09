In brief: Google has revealed more details about its upcoming Stadia service. While there are some concerns when it comes to game streaming, it seems losing access to your titles if a publisher decides to abandon the platform won’t be one of them.

In an update to Stadia’s FAQ page, Google writes that once you purchase a game, you own the right to play it. “In the future, it is possible that some games may no longer be available for new purchases, but existing players will still be able to play the game,” it explains. This is certainly welcome news, especially as games on the service won’t be cheaper than their physical and downloadable counterparts.

“Outside of unforeseen circumstances, Stadia will aim to keep any previously purchased title available for gameplay.”

Elsewhere, Google said Stadia would support full multiplayer titles, including couch-based co-op games, with up to four Stadia controllers able to be used in local multiplayer. The controllers use Bluetooth Low Energy for set-up and Wi-Fi for gameplay; they can also be connected via USB-C.

It’s also noted that Stadia will be supported on a small number of mobile devices when it launches in November. Only Pixel 3 and 3a phones (3a, 3a XL, 3, 3XL) will be able to play games, along with tablets running Chrome OS, though Google is working on supporting more devices, and it is possible to buy games from any iOS 11+ or Android M+ device that can run the Stadia app.

While Stadia looks set to consume plenty of users' data, Google believes ISPs will be able to meet these demands, adding that data caps are “not a universal challenge.”