Fans of Ubisoft's long-running stealth-oriented Splinter Cell franchise have found themselves disappointed by the lack of information or announcements regarding any future entries in the series. The last Splinter Cell game to release was Blacklist, which came out way back in 2013. Since then, fans haven't had much to chew on; short of replaying older titles.

However, that could change in the future, according to a new report from The Information. The outlet says Facebook has signed two deals for "exclusive" VR versions of both Assassin's Creed and Splinter Cell -- apparently, CEO Mark Zuckerberg himself has been "personally involved" in the negotiations. Unfortunately, we have no idea how these games will play, and Facebook itself probably doesn't know yet either.

People familiar with the matter told The Information that Facebook is hoping this deal will "attract more people" to its VR headsets -- that's probably a safe bet, given the massive popularity of both of these franchises.

While the VR industry at large still isn't quite as popular as PC or console gaming, VR versions of existing games or series (such as Skyrim and Fallout 4's VR ports) have proven fairly successful as system sellers.

Presumably, the VR versions of Assassin's Creed and Splinter Cell, should they ever launch, will arrive on the Oculus Quest and Rift S VR headsets. It's unclear if the games will come to other popular headsets in the future.