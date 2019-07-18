Something to look forward to: The crown jewel of the Diamond is the Master Penthouse, a lavish property that sits atop the casino. Gamers who link their Social Club account with Twitch Prime can bag the penthouse free of charge and also score $1.25 million in in-game cash plus a 15 percent bonus on the purchase of Shark Cash Cards.

The Diamond Casino & Resort, the in-game casino of Grand Theft Auto Online, is hosting a grand opening next week.

“Under construction” for more than five years, the massive casino sits on the corner of Vinewood Park Drive and Mirror Park Boulevard in downtown Los Santos. Players can gamble against the house in three card poker, blackjack or roulette. There are also slot machines, a lounge with virtual horse racing and even a wheel to spin in the lobby that is populated with various prizes.

Ownership of the penthouse also includes VIP membership status which grants access to VIP lounges, high-limit tables and special services like aircraft and limo accommodations. You’ll also become a member of the Diamond family, unlocking new co-operative missions that award highly coveted prizes like new vehicles.

The Diamond Casino & Resort opens on July 23.

Found is a TechSpot feature where we share clever, funny or otherwise interesting stuff from around the web.