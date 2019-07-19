Why it matters: There’s a reason why many people—myself included—consider the Witcher 3: Wild Hunt to be the greatest game of all time. Virtually every aspect of CD Projekt Red’s fantasy RPG is brilliant, and for a game that came out four years ago, it stills looks impressive. But if you want to give its graphics an overhaul that brings them into the modern age, check out this mod.

Created by Nexus Mods user HalkHogan, The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project is designed “to improve the graphics by reworking models and textures.” The mod revamps 1,000 new textures and 250 character models, improving “almost every graphic aspect of the game.”

Usually, these type of mods that overhaul a game’s graphics come at the cost of a heavy performance hit, but the author says that there should be virtually no impact if you’re using a GTX 970/AMD R9 290X or better. At worst, players might see a maximum 5fps dip in some areas and depending on settings.

The mod has been in development for the last three years, and it has just undergone its tenth update, but HalkHogan isn’t stopping. Toussaint, the setting for the excellent Blood and Wine DLC, will also be getting a graphical overhaul.

If you own the Witcher 3 and would like to replay it with a new coat of paint, head on over to Nexus Mods and download the HD Reworked Project.