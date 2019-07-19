Forward-looking: Aesthetically, the C8 looks more like the recently announced Ferrari SF90 than a traditional Corvette. If you’ve wondered what an American supercar not named the Ford GT looks like, well, this is it.

General Motors at a media event on Thursday evening officially unveiled its eighth-generation Corvette. It’s the first mid-engine Corvette in the model’s history and it’ll start at under $60,000 according to GM President Mark Reuss.

The base model 2020 Corvette Stingray will pack a 6.2-liter V8 (LT2) pumping out 495 horsepower and 470 foot-pounds of torque (with the Z51 performance package) that’s mated to an eight-speed dual clutch automatic transmission. At just 3,366 pounds, the mid-engine Chevy can reportedly sprint from zero to 60 mph in under three seconds with help from the grippy 305/30ZR-20 tires at the rear.

The Vette’s driver-centric cockpit is also unique, or as some might say, controversial. It’s equipped with a large infotainment screen like those seen in Tesla vehicles as well as a curious vertical row of buttons that line the sizable center console which provides plenty of separation between driver and passenger. There’s also a dual-spoke, hexagonal steering wheel and plenty of nifty tech under the hood.

One of the Vette's top party tricks is the front lift, a GPS-assisted active suspension system that elevates the front end by nearly two inches to help tackle speed bumps and steep driveways.

Production is set to begin in Bowling Green, Kentucky, later this year. In the interim, you can tinker with the Corvette Configurator to build a Stingray to your exact specifications.