Why it matters: We know that Nintendo’s Switch handheld/console hybrid is a resounding success for the company, but it hasn’t been without its problems. One of these is the Joy-Con drift issue, which has resulted in a class action lawsuit being prepared against Nintendo of America.

Some Switch users have complained about their Joy-Con controllers suffering from drifting, which sees them automatically drift across in one direction after extended use; it’s especially noticeable in first-person games. While some say calibrating them can help, others claim the controllers eventually become unusable.

GoNintnedo writes that early this week, the law offices of Chimicles, Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith (CSK&D) wanted to hear from Switch owners experiencing the drifting problem. It has now officially filed a class-action lawsuit against Nintendo of America, which alleges that the joysticks on the Joy-Con controllers are defective

“The complaint, filed on behalf of purchasers of Switches and Joy-Con controllers, brings claims under various consumer protection statutes as well as various warranty and common law claims,” states the CSK&D website.

The plaintiff in the case is Ryan Diaz, who says the left joystick on his Joy-Cons started drifting 11 months after he bought the console in July 2017. He sent them off to Nintendo to be repaired under the one-year warranty, but three months after they were sent back, the refurbished controllers started drifting again. Diaz had bought his Switch with an extra set of Joy-Con controllers, but after 13 months of use, these also started drifting. As both Joy-Con controllers were rendered unusable and out of warranty, Diaz had to buy two additional left-hand units for $45.00 each from Amazon.

Anyone who has experienced similar issues and wants to join the class action suit just needs to fill out their details on the CSK&D website.