The big picture: Is this price cut indicative of a new model in the pipeline or is Razer simply looking to clear out inventory and move on? At this price and in this day and age of $1,000+ flagships, does it even matter?

Gaming hardware manufacturer Razer has slashed the price of its Razer Phone 2 to just $399.99, an all-time low for the flagship Android handset.

Announced late last year, the gaming-focused Razer Phone 2 is a flagship device in every sense of the word. Powered by Snapdragon’s 845 processor alongside Adreno 630 graphics, the handset packs 8GB of LPDDR4X memory and 64GB of UFS storage as well as Dolby Atmos audio and a sizable 4,000mAh battery. The real star of the show, however, is the 5.72-inch IGZO LCD display with a buttery smooth 120Hz refresh rate, 2,560 x 1,440 resolution and wide color gamut.

Price cuts are always welcome but they can be telling, too. In February, it was rumored that Razer had laid off the majority of its mobile device and hardware engineering staff. Sources at the time also said that plans for a third Razer Phone had been shelved as a result.

Razer confirmed that some job cuts had occurred and that other staffers had been reassigned but said it planned to continue to invest in the mobile gaming space and would share news regarding new mobile projects when the time comes.